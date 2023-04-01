Delayed political deal in Sudan to be signed on April 6

The signing a political agreement to relaunch Sudan's civilian-led democratic transition toward free elections has been delayed until April 6, a spokesman for the process said on Saturday.

Khalid Omar Youssef said on Twitter that the military and pro-democracy civilian parties have agreed to "redouble efforts to overcome the remaining obstacle within a few days and pave the way for the signing of the final political agreement on April 6."

The deal had been scheduled to be signed on Saturday but was delayed due to what an earlier statement by Mr Youssef was a lack of "consensus on some outstanding issues."

The much-heralded deal is designed to build on a preliminary agreement reached in December that provided for the military to step down and quit politics altogether and for the RSF to be fully integrated into the armed forces.

But differences emerged this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces , RSF, into the military.

Media reports in recent days have suggested that the proposed RSF integration is the main stumbling block in the negotiations, with the paramilitary proposing a process stretched over 10 years compared to the two years suggested by the army.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan demands clear and acceptable language on the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with a timeline before signing any agreement. AFP

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the army chief who seized power in a coup in 2021, has said he would not sign off on an agreement that does not include clear and acceptable language on the RSF integration, complete with a timeline.

Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF chief, has spoken of his support for a “single army”, but never unequivocally accepted bringing the RSF under full army command, saying it has to be part of reforms at all state institutions and not diminish the “special status” of his force.

In theory, the RSF has been under the command of the military since 2013 when a law legalised its existence, but the well-armed and combat-seasoned force has been run and operated independently.

It bankrolls and procures its own weapons, hires foreign military advisers and runs its own business interests. It is believed to have 100,000 men. It has deployed across the capital Khartoum since 2019.

The RSF has its roots in a militia that fought on the government’s side during the civil war in the western Darfur region. The militia, known as the Janjaweed, was accused of committing atrocities during that conflict.

Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has voiced his support for a "single army" but has not committed to bringing the RSF fully under army command. Reuters

Tension between the army and the RSF has heightened in recent weeks, giving rise to fears among Khartoum residents that clashes between the two sides could break out. Army troops deployed in the capital have been put on heightened alert in recent weeks. Checkpoints outside the military headquarters in central Khartoum have also been beefed up.