Sudan army leaders and pro-democracy forces agree on transitional government

A new civilian-led transitional government will be established in Sudan on April 11 after military leaders and pro-democracy forces reached a final agreement on the country’s political process.

The settlement, which was first agreed on in December, will be signed on April 1, the spokesman for both sides, Khalid Omar, told Sudan's state-run Suna news agency.

A new transitional constitution will be signed on April 6, he said.

Mr Omar said one week has been set for the drafting committee to complete an initial version of the final agreement and that work will begin on Monday.

Following the announcement, military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who led a 2021 coup, said the armed forces had entered into the political process “with an open heart”.

“We want a civilian government that provides services to people and stands up for their issues with justice, and not with an approach that might lead to the destruction of the country,” Gen Al Burhan said.

Since the signing of the framework agreement on December 5, the civil and military forces have been engaged in discussions aimed at reaching a final political settlement.

The framework agreement provides for a civilian-led government to lead the country during a 24-month transitional period that will begin once a prime minister is sworn in and free elections follow.

An 11-person committee comprises nine pro-democracy leaders, one from the army and another from the country’s large paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has the responsibility of shaping the final agreement, Mr Omar said.

He said no less than 40 per cent of the drafting committee will be women.

Since December, progress and consensus-building have been slow. Major political figures, from former rebel leaders to grass roots pro-democracy networks, are opposed to the deal despite internationally brokered efforts to persuade them.

‘’It was expected that some of the non-signatories to the framework agreement would join this meeting,'' said Mr Omar.

Sudan's economy has been damaged since the joint military-civilian administration was toppled by the generals in October 2021.