Sudan's main opposition welcomes military's renewed commitment to political process

Sudan's main pro-democracy coalition has welcomed a statement by the military this weekend renewing the ruling generals' commitment to the restoration of the country's democratic transition.

Prospects for a lasting civilian government were upended when the military seized power in an October 2021 coup.

In a statement, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition said it was determined to stick to the political process rooted in a preliminary deal reached with the military in December. The deal provides for a civilian-led government to steer the country until elections are held and for the military to quit politics.

The FFC, the military and other civilian political forces that signed the December deal have been engaged in protracted, internationally-sponsored negotiations on contentious issues left out of the agreement. These include restructuring the armed forces and security agencies, as well as bringing to justice anyone found guilty of political crimes since the April 2019 removal of long-time dictator Omar Al Bashir.

At least 125 protesters were killed by security forces since the October 25, 2021 coup.

Sudanese Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. AFP

The FFC statement came in response to a declaration issued by the military on Saturday that emphasised its commitment to the “ongoing political process and the strict and full adherence to what was agreed in the preliminary deal.”

The statement also appeared to be in response to claims made by the commander of a powerful paramilitary force, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, that generals did not want to step down and make way for a civilian-led, transitional government.

Gen Dagalo's comments last week were part of an intensifying jockeying for power by him and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who led the 2021 coup and is head of the army.

Both men are widely thought to harbour political ambitions.

A statement from the military attributed to its spokesman, Col Nabil Abdullah, said: “Talk about lack of willingness by the leadership of the armed forces to continue the process of change and democratic transition is a blatant attempt at political opportunism and the winning of sympathy.”

The two generals met unexpectedly for the first time in weeks on Saturday night, according to a statement by the ruling, military-led Sovereign Council.

Gen Al Burhan is the council's chairman, while Gen Dagalo is his second in command.

“The meeting reviewed the security and political conditions in the country and decided to form a joint security committee … to monitor the security situation”, said the statement. “The meeting also touched on the political process and the necessity to press ahead with the agreed-upon arrangements.”

Sudan's military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

It was not immediately clear whether the meeting signals the end of the rivalry between the two or a bid to defuse growing concern in Sudan that the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Gen Dagalo are inching closer to armed clashes in Khartoum.

A main point of contention between the two is the assimilation of the well-armed and combat-seasoned RSF into the armed forces, which Gen Al Burhan insists on as part of a final political deal.

Gen Dagalo has said he supports the idea of a “single army” but has never unequivocally stated his willingness for the RSF to be an integral part of the armed forces.

The RSF, in theory, is under the command of the armed forces, but it enjoys near total autonomy, controlling vast economic interests, procuring arms abroad and engaging foreign advisers to train its men. Thousands of its fighters are deployed across the capital.