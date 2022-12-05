Sudan's military and civilian coalition sign agreement to end political crisis

Sudan’s ruling military and a major pro-democracy coalition have signed a preliminary deal to restore the country’s democratic transition that was upended when the generals seized power 13 months ago.

The signing of the document on Monday, negotiated by the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change, or FFC, was held at the Republican Palace in Khartoum. The modest ceremony was attended by representatives of the foreign powers that mediated between the two sides in months of secret negotiations.

The document was read out before the signing. Outside the Nile-side palace in central Khartoum, the Sudanese capital was quiet with many shops closed and little traffic.

Signing the document from the civilian side were representatives of about two dozen political parties, associations, professional unions and rebel groups that are either members of the FFC coalition or have separately embraced the plan.

Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Gen Mohamed Dagalo, his deputy on the ruling military-led Sovereign Council, signed the document for the armed forces.

The framework agreement provides for a civilian-led government to lead the country during a 24-month transitional period that will begin once a prime minister is sworn in.

It also provides for the exclusion of the military from politics and the creation of an assembly to act as a parliament during the transitional period.

The agreement, which was announced on Friday, has not met with the vehement opposition everyone in Sudan had expected.

Activists say many Sudanese are desperate for political stability in hopes that it will ease their economic hardship.

Sudan's economy has been devastated since the joint military-civilian administration toppled by the generals in October last year.

A vast nation of 44 million people now faces three-digit inflation with soaring food and fuel prices, as well as lengthy power cuts and high unemployment.

The economic crisis, the worst in living memory, was deepened when the West and international financial agencies such as the World Bank suspended billions of dollars’ worth of aid and debt forgiveness after the military takeover.

The economy had been showing signs of recovery when Gen Al Burhan seized power in a move he said was necessary to spare the country a civil war.

This sparked a wave of street protests in which nearly 120 were killed and more than 6,000 injured at the hands of the security forces.

Details of the deal emerging since Friday speak of lofty goals that could prove difficult to realise. Ironically, they echo a historic agreement between the military and the FFC in August 2019 that underpinned a unique, albeit fragile, military-civilian government that took the reins of the nation after months of political tumult.

Sudan has been ruled by the military for most of the nearly 70 years since independence in 1956, with power-hungry generals toppling democratically elected governments.

Neither the generals nor civilian politicians have resolved Sudan’s many chronic problems. These include ruinous civil wars, ethnic and religious rivalries, the uneven distribution of wealth and a lack of political inclusion.

The deal stipulates the integration into the army of former rebels whose groups signed a peace deal with the military in October 2020 as well as the powerful Rapid Support Forces, a once-notorious militia that fought on the government’s side during the civil war in the western region of Darfur in the 2000s.

In general terms, the deal declares Sudan a federal and democratic state with a parliamentary system. It defines the role of the armed forces as the defender of its democratic and civilian political system.

The Sudan envisioned in the document also enshrines peaceful politics and the rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and military coups. It also denounces any breach of constitutional legitimacy or undermining of the democratic system.