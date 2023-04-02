Egypt's President El Sisi in Saudi Arabia on surprise visit

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday on a surprise visit to improve relations with one of his country’s key allies and economic backers.

Mr El Sisi was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Prime Minister.

Also there were National Security Adviser and Minister of State Dr Musaed Al Aiban, and Minister of State Dr Essam bin Saeed.

Saudi Arabia has supplied Egypt with billions of dollars in grants, central bank deposits and investments over the past 10 years to prop up the country’s crisis-prone economy.

Mr El Sisi, a former army general who has taken charge of the economy since taking office in 2014, has generously praised financial assistance from Gulf Arab states to his country over the past decade.

Egypt, he said, could not have survived the political tumult and near economic meltdown after a 2011 uprising without aid from Gulf Arab nations.

“Reality may be different from what we see in the media or what we hear from politicians … even when it’s politicians who think they are in control,” he said in the UAE.

“Make sure to thank God for the generosity we have received.”

Saudi Arabia has emphasised conditions of aid, with Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan telling the World Economic Forum in Davos in January that assistance packages must be accompanied by reforms.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. SPA

Mending ties with Saudi Arabia would be a significant win for Egypt whose economy is in the throes of an acute crisis chiefly caused by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Over the past year, Egypt's currency has lost about 50 per cent of its value, inflation is at its highest level in more than five years and a dollar crunch continues to undermine local industries and curb imports.

In response, Egypt is offering investors stakes in 32 state enterprises, including banks and military-owned companies, to raise foreign currency.

It is hoping that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations would seize the opportunity to add to their existing stakes in Egyptian companies.