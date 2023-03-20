Fury as Israeli minister claims 'no such thing' as Palestinian people

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has provoked fury by saying there is no Palestinian history or culture and no such thing as a Palestinian people.

“There are no Palestinians, because there isn't a Palestinian people,” he said on Sunday in Paris, quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer at an event in his memory, according to a video circulating on social media.

As he made the speech, he stood at a podium covered in what appeared to be a variation of the Israeli flag that showed an Israeli state with expanded boundaries including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and Jordan.

A representative for Mr Smotrich, head of one of the religious-nationalist parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition, said the flag was a set decoration by the conference organisers and that the minister was a guest.

In his speech, evoking biblical “prophecies” that are “beginning to come true,” Mr Smotrich said: “After 2,000 years … God is gathering his people. The people of Israel are returning home.”

“There are Arabs around who don't like it, so what do they do? They invent a fictitious people and claim fictitious rights to the land of Israel, only to fight the Zionist movement,” he said.

“It is the historical truth, it is the biblical truth,” he added.

“The Arabs in Israel must hear it, as well as certain Jews in Israel who are confused — this truth must be heard here at the Elysee Palace (in Paris), and at the White House in Washington, and everyone must hear this truth.”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Mr Smotrich's remarks, saying they amounted to incitement to violence.

A separate statement by the Palestinian foreign ministry said that by denying the existence of the Palestinian people and their legitimate national rights in their homeland, Israeli leaders “foster an environment that fuels Jewish extremism and terrorism against our people.”

Such positions “continue the spiral of violence with the aim of sabotaging efforts to achieve calm.”

Mr Smotrich's comments came as Israeli and Palestinian representatives met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Shiekh along with Egyptian, Jordanian and US officials for “extensive discussions on ways to de-escalate tensions between the Palestinians and Israelis,” according to a joint statement.

The Jordanian foreign ministry on Monday condemned the minister's remarks, calling them “extremist racism” and branded Mr Smotrich an “extremist”.

It warned in a statement that his “use of a map … that encompasses the border of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan” may be in violation of the 1994 peace accord between Israel and Jordan.

It is not the first time Mr Smotrich has caused controversy with comments aimed at the Palestinian people. Earlier in March, he called for the Palestinian town of Hawara to be “erased,” a statement later condemned by Mr Netanyahu as “inappropriate”.

He was consequently boycotted on a US trip by prominent Jewish figures, despite issuing an apology.