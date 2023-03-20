Israel and Palestinians agree moves to counter violence ahead of Ramadan

Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed to establish a mechanism to curb violence and incitement on Sunday ahead of Ramadan.

The talks stressed the need to prevent any disruptive actions at Jerusalem's holy sites when the holy month starts later this week.

“The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to curb and counter violence, incitement and inflammatory states and actions,” a joint-statement said.

The statement followed talks in Egypt attended by US, Egyptian and Jordanian officials. The sides would report on progress at a follow-up meeting in Egypt next month, it added.

The parties reconfirmed commitments made at a meeting in Aqaba on February 26, including an Israeli pledge to stop discussion of any new settlement units for four months.

The Aqaba meeting, the first of its kind in years, failed to halt violence on the ground despite Israeli and Palestinian pledges to de-escalate that were reiterated at Sunday's talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

As Sunday's talks were taking place, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at an Israeli vehicle in Hawara again, seriously wounding an Israeli man, medics said. The man's wife was treated for shock. The Israeli military released a photo of the car showing the windscreen riddled with bullet holes.

Surge in violence

The Israeli military said the wounded man and Israeli troops opened fire and hit the assailant. The man was later arrested, the army said. His condition was not immediately known.

Hawara lies on a busy road in the northern part of the West Bank that is used by Israeli residents of nearby Jewish settlements. Many settlers carry guns.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, while more than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of confrontations in recent months, with near-daily Israeli military raids and escalating violence by Jewish settlers, amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians.

It did not give further details on the mechanism.