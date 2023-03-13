Netanyahu calls for calm as SVB failure spooks Israeli tech firms

The collapse of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has rattled Israel’s vital high-tech sector, with the country’s shares dropping and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considering government intervention to assist Israeli firms “in distress”.

The folding of SVB, America’s 16th-largest bank, marks the biggest collapse of a lender since the 2008 financial crisis and has led to the US seizing assets in a bid to stop the crisis spreading into the wider economy.

Read more Israeli finance minister widely boycotted during US trip

Fears are particularly high in Israel, which has a disproportionately large tech sector that employs around 10 per cent of the country’s workforce. Israel is often referred to as the “startup nation”

At a weekly cabinet meeting, Mr Netanyahu said “we of course cannot ignore the collapse”.

He also sought to assuage fears, urging people to ignore “the advice of panicky managers in the Israeli media because whoever did so, did not do the right thing economically”.

The Prime Minister went on to say that Israel has “one of the most secure and stable economies in the world”.

US stocks slumped Monday with key indexes markedly lower amid worries over the banking system after the SVB collapse. AFP

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has formed a group to investigate the effects SVB’s collapse might have on the economy. The country’s two largest banks have established mechanisms to help companies withdraw funds held there.

The bank’s failure comes as large parts of the country’s workforce mobilise against government plans to radically alter the judicial system.

Much of the highest-profile objection is coming from Israel’s vital startup and high-tech sectors, who fear that the measures will spook investors and weaken key institutions that safeguard an open economy.

On Monday, 250 US investors said the reforms risk reducing investment into Israel from abroad.

Last week, the Moody’s rating agency said the overhaul could weaken Israeli institutions and the economy.