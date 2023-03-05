Jordan's Princess Iman to marry her fiance Jameel Thermiotis this month

Jordan's Princess Iman and her fiance Jameel Thermiotis will be married on March 12, the Royal Palace announced on Sunday.

The palace statement congratulated the couple and wished them "a life full of happiness and pleasure".

Mr Thermiotis, who is of Greek descent, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 . He has a degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

الديوان الملكي الهاشمي يعلن أن عقد قران سمو الأميرة إيمان بنت عبدالله الثاني على السيد جميل ألكساندر ترميوتس سيتم في التاسع عشر من شعبان عام 1444 هجري، الموافق للثاني عشر من آذار عام 2023 ميلادي#الأردن pic.twitter.com/tL7OWygChr — RHC (@RHCJO) March 5, 2023

The location of the wedding was not mentioned.

The princess is the second of four children born to King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Their elder son, Crown Prince Hussein, is engaged to Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif.