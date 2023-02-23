Morocco's King Mohammed VI unable to travel due to a cold: Palace

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has caught a cold and has been advised by his doctor to avoid travelling and to take medical rest for several days, state news agency Maghreb Arab Press reported.

King Mohammed, 59, who has the last word on all major decisions in the North African kingdom, had been due to travel to Senegal on Wednesday, according to Senegalese state media, though the visit had not been announced by the palace.

The palace has in recent years issued several statements about the king's health, including when he had heart surgery in 2018, a lung infection in 2019 and Covid-19 last year.

The king has headed the Muslim world's longest-ruling dynasty since 1999 when his father Hassan II died of a heart attack.

His heir apparent, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, has at times deputised for his father, including during trips abroad.

King Mohammed's most recent public appearance was last week during a trip to Gabon, where he held talks with the president.

Morocco has made a big push to build ties with West African countries in recent years as part of its effort to strengthen support in the continent for its stance on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.