Moroccan King Mohammed VI tests positive for Covid-19

The monarch has an asymptomatic form of the coronavirus

Morocco's King Mohammed VI gives a speech from the Royal Palace in Fez on October 8, 2021. AFP
Amr Mostafa
Jun 16, 2022
King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for Covid-19, the official MAP news agency reported, citing his personal physician, on Thursday.

The king, 58, "has contracted an asymptomatic form of Covid-19", according to the report.

The monarch was asked to rest for a few days by his doctor.

Updated: June 16, 2022, 4:49 PM
