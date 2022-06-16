Moroccan King Mohammed VI tests positive for Covid-19

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for Covid-19, the official MAP news agency reported, citing his personal physician, on Thursday.
The king, 58, "has contracted an asymptomatic form of Covid-19", according to the report.
The monarch was asked to rest for a few days by his doctor.
HM the King Contracts Asymptomatic Form of COVID-19 (Sovereign's Personal Physician)https://t.co/L04HiyJUoz pic.twitter.com/KZmZFU6GuG— MAP Agency (@agency_map) June 16, 2022
Updated: June 16, 2022, 4:49 PM