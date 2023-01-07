Today's best photos, from skiing in Austria to surfing in San Francisco - in pictures

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from balancing firefighters to cricket in the rain
Thursday's best photos: from bluefin tuna to a ride on the Elvis Express train
Wednesday's best photos: from a viewing deck in Dubai to beams of light in Russia
Tuesday's best photos: from snow-free meadows in Austria to sunset at Al Hudayriat Island
Monday's best photos: from Benedict XVI's wake to return of Green Sarcophagus
Sunday's best photos: from the sunrise in Seoul to blackouts in Bakhmut
Updated: January 07, 2023, 9:53 AM