Iran says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon

UN nuclear watchdog officials will visit Tehran in the coming days, Iran's nuclear chief said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Eslami said he hopes an IAEA visit "can help resolve issues" with the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said in comments aired by state TV. Mr Eslami is the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation.

Iran and the IAEA have been at loggerheads as Iran continues to push ahead with its nuclear activity in breach of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which fell apart four years ago.

Tehran agreed last month to an IAEA visit as the agency seeks answers on the presence of highly-enriched uranium at three undeclared sites.

Days later, the watchdog pressed Iran for urgent answers on its nuclear activity.

"Iran must now provide the necessary co-operation ― no more empty promises," said Laura Holgate, the IAEA's US representative.

The nuclear deal broke down after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Iran began rapidly enriching uranium far in excess of agreed upon levels in the deal, despite EU attempts to keep the agreement going.

Experts say Iran has enough enriched uranium at 60 per cent purity to build one nuclear device. Ninety per cent enrichment is usually required for a bomb, but experts at the US Institute for Science and International Security say it might be possible to build a device at the lower level of 60 per cent.