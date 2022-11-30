Iran sentences four to death for co-operating with Israeli intelligence

Iran sentenced four people to death on Wednesday for allegedly co-operating with Israel's intelligence organisation and kidnapping, the judiciary website Mizan Online reported.

The country's Supreme Court ruled that Hossein Urdukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoodabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bojandi faced death for co-operating with the “Zionist regime” and kidnapping.

READ MORE Iran arrests alleged international spies linked to protests

Three other people were handed prison sentences from five to 10 years for acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons, the report said.

The men were accused of stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping and obtaining false confessions through a network of thugs and mobs.

They were arrested in June with the co-operation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Information.

Members of the gang had kidnapped people and had received their wages in digital currency, Mizan said.

The court heard they had been given orders from people outside the country in exchange for money and had tried to disrupt the country's security.