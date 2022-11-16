Iran sentences second Mahsa Amini protester to death

An Iranian court has issued a second death sentence in three days against a “rioter” for violence linked to protests that flared over Mahsa Amini's death.

The protester was "accused of terrorising people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen and attacking a person with a knife,” the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported late on Tuesday.

At least 10 protesters in Iran have been charged with offences that carry the death penalty, including one found guilty of “waging war against God” or “corruption on earth” for damaging public property, said the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Iranian security forces shot dead at least three protesters on Tuesday, one rights group said, as protests caused by Ms Amini's death in the custody of the morality police grew on the anniversary of a bloody 2019 crackdown.