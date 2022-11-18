EU makes last-minute proposal to break deadlock at UN climate summit in Egypt

Climate negotiators from nearly 200 countries were on Friday assessing a last-minute European proposal to break the deadlock over whether rich nations should provide funding to help poorer countries adversely affected by climate change.

The issue, known as “loss and damage”, has become a stumbling block in preparing a final declaration before the scheduled close of the UN's Cop27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh on Friday after nearly two weeks of talks.

The topic has been debated intensely by delegates in the Egyptian resort over the past week and has created a fault line between rich nations that are chiefly responsible for greenhouse gas emissions and developing countries hit hardest by global warming.

The US and its EU allies insist that existing finance mechanisms are enough to help developing countries to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. They have also suggested the prospect of expanding them if needed.

A plastic waste panda is displayed at the "Green Zone" during the UN climate summit in Egypt. Reuters

They also argued that it would take years for a new mechanism to be fully functioning, whereas nations battered by climate change are in need of immediate assistance.

Their resistance is rooted in part in their fear that a fund to finance "loss and damage" would evolve into a reparations scheme carrying possible legal liability and enshrine divisions between the global south and north.

The standoff gave rise to charges by developing nations that the West was adopting policies reminiscent of exploitative practices dating back to colonial times.

The EU chief climate official, Frans Timmermans, has complained that the notion of one camp for developing nations and another for developed ones was antiquated and did not reflect the complexity of today’s world.

Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, speaks at the UN climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh. AP

“We were the ones whose blood, sweat and tears financed the Industrial Revolution,” said Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. “Are we now to face double jeopardy by having to pay the cost as a result of those greenhouse gases from the Industrial Revolution?”

The EU proposal submitted late on Thursday night provides for the creation of a special fund for covering loss and damage in the most vulnerable countries but funded from a "broad donor base".

Mr Timmermans and other EU officials have suggested that major emitters outside the US and Europe, such as China, must contribute to loss and damage finance, as well as fossil fuel majors that have been raking massive profits because of the energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

"What we would propose is to establish a loss and damage response fund for the most vulnerable countries," Mr Timmermans said.

He said the EU proposal was conditional on countries agreeing to step up their ambitions to slow climate change, including phasing down all power generation from fossil fuels and coal as quickly as possible. Under the plan, countries must submit progress reports.

Developing countries at the summit are yet to publicly react to the EU proposal, which is presumed to enjoy the blessing of the US.

With additional reporting by agencies