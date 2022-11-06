Saudi government sets a fixed recruitment fee for domestic workers

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced a maximum recruiting fee for a Filipino domestic worker of SR10,752.50 ($2,861) yearly.

The ministry has directed recruitment companies not to deviate from the cost set by the ministry.

The kingdom said it will start recruitment from the Philippines next week, from November 7, and residents in Saudi Arabia can now apply for a domestic worker visa from the Philippines on its Musaned portal.

The new service takes less time than before, up to a maximum of 90 days. Musaned also allows residents to bring in a domestic worker at a lower cost, the ministry said.

Last year the Ministry of Labour of the Philippines suspended the recruitment of domestic workers destined for Saudi Arabia.

Starting this year, the Saudi government will cover the insurance cost for skilled workers while Saudi employers are mandated to pay for the insurance coverage of Filipino domestic workers, according to Susan Ople, the Department of Migrant Workers secretary.

Workers will return to the kingdom under a new employment contract that ensures increased workers' protection.

“Our workers would now be able to find gainful employment in one of the world’s biggest labour markets. On Monday, our overseas labour offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar will resume accepting offers of employment for Filipino migrant workers of all skills who wish to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she said.

More than 1 million migrant workers from the Philippines currently reside in the kingdom.