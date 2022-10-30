Saudi Arabia will start recruiting Philippines domestic workers on November 7

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that the kingdom will start recruitment from the Philippines on November 7.

The ministry said people could now apply for a domestic worker visa from the Philippines on its Musaned portal.

“Musaned helps streamline the process and makes it easier for us as it saves us time while looking for help. It just saves time and is so much easier to apply there due to ensured credibility and safety,” says Mona Yousef, a Saudi chef living in Jeddah.

The ministry said once the fees are paid when applying for domestic help, they will not be refunded. People can view the status of the visa on their personal account, the ministry said.

The new service takes less time than before, up to a maximum of 90 days. Musaned also allows people to bring in a domestic worker at a lower cost. the ministry said.

Officials said the cost of bringing in Filipino domestic workers ranges between 21,000 Saudi riyals and 22,000 Saudi riyals, or $5,500 to $6,000.

Last year the Ministry of Labour of the Philippines suspended recruitment of domestic workers destined for Saudi Arabia.