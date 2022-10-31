Tropical storm Nalgae kills 98 as it lashes the Philippines

At least 98 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year.

Dozens are thought to be missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and were buried in a boulder-laden mudslide, AP reported.

About two million others were left stranded by floods in several provinces, officials said on Monday.

A large contingent of rescuers with bulldozers resumed work in southern Kusiong village in hard-hit Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the Interior Minister for the Bangsamoro autonomous region.

The province, which is in an autonomous Muslim region, was swamped by unusually heavy rain set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae, with the flash floods starting on Thursday night.

The storm blew into the South China Sea on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction across a large part of the archipelago.

READ MORE Manila braces for storm Nalgae as 45 dead in the Philippines

The government’s main disaster-response agency also said 69 people were injured while an equal number remained missing.

More than 1.9 million people were affected by the storm, including about 975,000 villagers who fled to evacuation centres or the homes of relatives.

The floodwaters damaged more than 4,100 houses and 16,260 hectares of rice and other crops at a time when the country is bracing for a food crisis because of global supply disruptions, officials said.

Residents wade through floodwaters that barrelled through their village on October 30 in Kawit, the Philippines. Getty

Mr Sinarimbo said the official tally of missing people did not include most of those feared missing in the huge mudslide that hit Kusiong as entire families may have been buried, with no member left behind to provide details to authorities.

The catastrophe in Kusiong, populated mostly by the Teduray ethnic minority group, is particularly tragic because its more than 2,000 villagers had carried out disaster-preparedness drills every year for decades to brace for a tsunami.

However, they were not as prepared for the dangers that would come from Mount Minandar, where their village lies at the foothills, Mr Sinarimbo said.

“When the people heard the warning bells, they ran up and gathered in a church on a high ground,” Mr Sinarimbo told AP on Saturday, citing accounts by Kusiong villagers.

“The problem was it was not a tsunami that inundated them but a big volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain,” he said.