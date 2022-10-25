Shireen Abu Akleh's family to meet Pope Francis at The Vatican

Family members of the slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are to meet Pope Francis at The Vatican.

Her relatives are travelling to Italy at the invitation of the pope, said her niece Lina Abu Akleh.

They will discuss her aunt “and our family's push for justice” with the religious leader.

My family and I are on our way to the Vatican at the invitation of Pope Francis @Pontifex for a meeting about my aunt Shireen Abu Akleh and our family's push for justice. People of conscience around the world continue to echo our calls for accountability and #JusticeForShireen. — Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh) October 25, 2022

Abu Akleh, a veteran reporter for Al Jazeera's Arabic service, was shot dead in May as she covered an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

A memorial mass will be held in Rome on Wednesday, her niece added.

Abu Akleh's death drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups and foreign officials, throwing light on the dangers facing Palestinian journalists operating in the occupied territories.

Expand Autoplay Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pays his respects to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Ramallah, the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters

Israel initially denied she was killed by their forces, before admitting in September that she was likely to have been shot by one of their soldiers.

“There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF [Israel Defence Forces] gunfire that was fired towards suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen,” it said in a final report on her death.

The army did not open a criminal investigation into the incident.

Her family has relentlessly called for justice since her death, meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in July.

“Nothing short of a US investigation that leads to real accountability is acceptable, and we won’t stop until no other American or Palestinian family endures the same pain we have,” Lina Abu Akleh said at the time.

The group is also pushing for an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

The US should prosecute Israel over the death of Abu Akleh, who also held US citizenship, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said in September.

“Israel is killing our people with impunity, as it did with the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh,” Mr Abbas said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.