US to announce $316 million in new financial support for Palestinians

US President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a number of financial initiatives to support the Palestinian people, the White House has said.

The aid package is estimated at $316 million and is on top of the more than half a billion dollars the US has provided to the Palestinian people since the Biden Administration restored the much needed funding.

During his visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem, the president will announce that the US intends to provide a new multi-year US contribution of up to $100m for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.

Mr Biden will seek to revive US ties in a meeting with the Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas later on Friday.

Another $201m will go to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, a programme that the US stopped funding under former president Donald Trump, the White House said.

"These new funds bring the total United States assistance to UNRWA during the Biden Administration to more than $618 million," the White House said.

"The United States is committed to supporting UNRWA to provide the most effective and efficient assistance possible and to continue to improve its operations and delivery."

Mr Trump cut off most US government ties with the Palestinian Authority after a series of disputes, including the Palestinian criticism of his decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the rejection of his administration’s proposed Middle East peace plan.

Mr Biden will also announce technological co-operation between Israeli and Palestinian teams working to build a 4G cellular network in Palestinian territories by the end of 2023.

And in response to rising food insecurity for Palestinians after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president will announce that the US is providing $15m in additional humanitarian assistance for vulnerable Palestinians.

After visiting the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Friday, Mr Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia.

There, he’s scheduled to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.