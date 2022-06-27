Sudan's Al Burhan in border region after army says Ethiopia executed Sudanese troops

Sudan’s military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan flew to his country’s eastern region close to Ethiopia’s border hours after the army accused Ethiopia of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian it said were held captive.

Gen Al Burhan, who seized power in Sudan eight months ago, flew to the Al Fashaqa region accompanied by senior army officers, according to military officials.

It was not immediately clear why Gen Al Burhan went there.

“In an act that violates all laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law, the Ethiopian army executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were their captives,” the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.

“This treacherous act will not pass without a response.”

There was no immediate response from Ethiopia to Khartoum’s accusation.

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have been fraught in recent years, mostly over the contested border region of Fashaqa, a fertile farming strip long settled by Ethiopian farmers protected by pro-government militias.

The area is claimed by Sudan.

File Photo: Ethiopians protest against international pressure on their government over the conflict in Tigray. AP

The eastern territories of Sudan, which border Ethiopia's Tigray region, have been the site of deadly clashes between the Sudanese and the Ethiopian sides in the past 18 months.

They coincided with the outbreak of fighting in Tigray in November 2020 between local secessionist rebels and the government.

The conflict has sent tens of thousands of refugees from Tigray fleeing into Sudan.

The border dispute is part of wider tensions between the two countries, which include differences over Ethiopia's hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile about 20 kilometres from the Sudanese border.

Sudan and Egypt oppose the project and have been pushing for a legally-binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam. Ethiopia said guidelines should be enough.

The three nations’ last round of talks on the dam broke down in April last year.

Egyptian farmers plant rice in Egypt's fertile Nile Delta north of Cairo. EPA

This month, Ethiopia said it was ready for another round of talks. Egypt and Sudan have said nothing in public about the prospect of resuming talks.

Sudan said it needs real-time data on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to safeguard against destructive flooding and ensure its own hydroelectric dams on the Blue Nile work smoothly.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for nearly all of its fresh water, said any reduction in the volume of water reaching it would jeopardise hundreds of thousands of farming jobs and disrupt the delicate food balance for its 103 million people.