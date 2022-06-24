Qatar ruler visits Egypt sealing end to diplomatic rift

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim arrived in Egypt on Friday, 18 months after the two countries restored relations to end a rift of more than three years.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi welcomed Sheikh Tamim at Cairo International Airport for his first visit to the country in seven years, Mr El Sisi's office said.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting militant groups. Qatar denied the claims.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, pictured in a file photo, arrived in Cairo late on Friday. A dispute involving Qatar and Egypt was resolved last year. AP

Relations were restored in January last year, after the dispute was resolved.

Sheikh Tamim, who last visited Egypt in 2015, will hold a formal meeting with Mr El Sisi in Cairo on Saturday, sources told Reuters.

He met Mr El Sisi for the first time since the dispute at a summit in Iraq last year.

The emir's visit comes days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Cairo and the announcement of $7.7 billion in investment deals between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

With Egypt facing economic headwinds as a result of the war in Ukraine, its Cabinet said in March that Egypt and Qatar had agreed to sign investment deals worth $5bn.