Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by Israeli soldiers after violence erupted during a Jewish pilgrimage to the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry identified the youngster as Ghaith Yamin, 16. He died of a head wound after being shot near Joseph's Tomb, outside the northern city of Nablus.

The Israeli army, which provides security for monthly pilgrimages to the site, said hundreds of Palestinians "took part in a violent riot" as Jewish worshippers entered the site.

It said the protesters threw stones and firebombs.

"Soldiers responded with fire at a suspect throwing a firebomb. A hit was identified," the army said.

"In addition, gunshots were heard in the area."

The Islamic Jihad militant group praised the "ambush" its fighters prepared for Israeli forces during the pilgrimage, saying there was an exchange of fire between the sides.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated four people wounded by rubber bullets, 36 who inhaled tear gas and one person who fell during the clashes.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank for the past three months amid a wave of attacks on Israelis.

Eighteen people in Israel and a settler in the West Bank have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.

Israeli security forces have responded with raids in Israel and the West Bank, mainly focusing on the northern district of Jenin.

Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.

Thirty-four Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including a journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.