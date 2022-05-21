Palestinian teenager killed during Israeli military raid in Jenin

Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager and seriously wounded another during a raid at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's military, which has intensified overnight raids in the northern West Bank town of Jenin following attacks in Israel and the West Bank over the past months.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation's bullets during its aggression on Jenin," a statement by the health ministry said.

The ministry identified the dead teenager as Amjad Al Fayyed, 17.

Local media reported that clashes erupted outside Jenin’s refugee camp when Israeli forces stormed the area.

Jenin refugee camp has become a flashpoint following a wave of attacks in Israel in which 19 people were killed. Israel says it is carrying out “counter-terrorism activities” to detain wanted militants and planners of the attacks.

A Palestinian and an Israeli commando were killed and 13 Palestinians were injured during an operation by Israeli forces in the camp on May 11.

The Palestinian was identified as Daoud Al Zubaidi, a brother of Zakaria Al Zubaidi, who headed the armed wing of the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and briefly escaped from Israeli prison last year.

Hours earlier, a veteran Palestinian journalist for Al Jazeera satellite channel was killed while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin. Shireen Abu Akleh’s family, the broadcaster, the Palestinian Authority and witnesses accused Israel of shooting the correspondent for the Qatari channel. Israel accused Palestinian militants of firing at the journalist but backtracked later.

Israeli military officials said on Thursday a soldier’s rifle that may have killed Abu Akleh had been identified, but it could not be confirmed until the Palestinians turn over the bullet for analysis.

The Palestinian Authority has demanded an international investigation into the shooting.