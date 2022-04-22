Al Aqsa Mosque live: police raid compound ahead of mass Friday prayers

Israeli police in full riot gear stormed Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound again on Friday and were met with barrages of stones thrown by worshippers inside as tension and violence simmered in the holy city and across the occupied West Bank.

Images from the site appeared to show youths throwing stones at officers who were responding with stun grenades.

Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers are expected at the site later in the day for the main weekly prayers as they observe the holy month of Ramadan.

There are worries that Friday prayers could be disrupted by another round of violence.

Palestinian youths hurled stones toward police at a gate leading into the compound, two Palestinian witnesses told AP. The police, in full riot gear, then entered the compound, firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Palestinian protesters walk around the compound housing Al Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem's Old City, after violence broke out early on Friday. Reuters

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said at least 27 Palestinians were wounded, two of them seriously. There was no immediate comment from Israel, which is largely shut down for the end of the week-long Jewish Passover holiday.

Last Friday, officers raided the compound after saying that “rioters” inside were throwing stones. At least 150 people were wounded in the raid and the mosque was damaged.

The site is a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sparking fears of a resurgence of last year’s 11-day Gaza War that began after similar tension in Jerusalem throughout Ramadan.

Al Aqsa is a holy site for Muslims but it is also revered in Judaism, with Jews calling it the Temple Mount.

The Arab League said on Thursday that Israel had broken the status quo and was allowing Jews to pray at the compound, calling it a “provocation”.

However, Israel said there has been no change in its long-standing ban on Jewish prayer at the site.

“Israel is maintaining the status quo, which includes the freedom of prayer for Muslims and the right to visit for non-Muslims. The police enforce the ban on Jewish prayer,” said Lior Haiat, an Israei Foreign Ministry representative.

Israeli Jewish groups have visited the site with police protection this week.

Israeli right-wing activists protest against recent attacks on Jews in Jerusalem. Israeli police banned the march from passing through the Damascus Gate, to prevent friction between protesters and Palestinians. EPA

“Over the last few years, Israel is not allowing Jews to visit the Temple Mount during the last 10 days of Ramadan to prevent any friction,” he said.

The 10-day period begins on Friday.

Palestinians and Israeli Arabs carried out four deadly attacks in Israel in March and early April that claimed 14 lives, mostly civilians. A total of 23 Palestinians have been killed since March 22, including assailants who attacked Israelis, according to an AFP tally.

On Wednesday, Israeli police had prevented hundreds of far-right Jewish nationalists from parading through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

Last year, a similar march had been set to start when Hamas launched a barrage of rockets towards Israel, sparking the 11-day war.

Despite the ban, far-right opposition politician Itamar Ben Gvir led a protest and more than a thousand of his supporters gathered outside the Old City, some shouting “death to the Arabs!”

Later that night, a rocket fired from Gaza sparked the first Israeli air strike on the Palestinian enclave in months. The rocket was intercepted by Israeli air defences.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said on Thursday that the movement was “determined to continue the struggle side by side with the Palestinian people to resist [Israeli] aggression, no matter the sacrifices".

A US State Department delegation met separately with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to try to ease tension.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the delegation that Israel was responsible for the escalation and asked the US to intervene, according to a Palestinian Authority official.

The future of Jerusalem is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Old City is in East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel in a 1967 war and annexed in a move that has not won international recognition.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.