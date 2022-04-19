UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Al Aqsa and Jerusalem developments

The UAE on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Israel over the recent developments taking place in Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque and informed him of the country’s strong protest against the attacks on civilians and incursions into holy places.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, summoned Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE, over the recent events.

"Her Excellency stressed the need to immediately stop these events, provide full protection for worshipers, respect the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites, and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said in a statement.

"Moreover, she expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region.

"Furthermore, Her Excellency underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque," the ministry said.

More than 150 people were injured when Israeli security forces entered Al Aqsa on Friday and used tear gas, rubber bullets, stun grenades and batons against worshippers. Further violence was sparked on Sunday when police escorted a group of Jews to the site.

The UAE on Saturday strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and its compound by Israeli forces, urging the Israeli authorities to respect the right of Palestinians to practise their religious rites and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Ms Al Hashimy also stressed the need to "foster an appropriate environment that would allow a return to serious negotiations aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with legitimate international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative".