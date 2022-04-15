Al Aqsa Mosque attack: more than 50 wounded as Israeli police use tear gas on worshippers

Violence between Israeli police and Palestinians broke out at Al Aqsa Mosque early on Friday, with medics saying at least 59 Palestinians had been wounded.

Israeli police entered in force before dawn as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers during Ramadan, the Islamic endowment that administers the site said.

Israel said its forces entered to remove rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence.

READ MORE Israeli troops kill five Palestinians in West Bank raids

Videos circulating online showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque itself amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

Others showed Palestinians hurling rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said 59 wounded people were admitted to hospital. The endowment said one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said dozens of masked men carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags marched to the compound early on Friday and gathered stones.

“Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.

The mosque is part of Haram Al Sharif, the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews. It has been a major flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence for decades.

Tension has soared in recent weeks after a series of attacks by Palestinians that killed 14 people inside Israel.

Israel has carried out a wave of arrests and military operations in the occupied West Bank, setting off violence in which several Palestinians have been killed.

Israeli security forces gather after violence between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound on April 15, 2022. AFP

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were expected to gather at Al Aqsa for Friday prayers.

Weeks of protests and violence in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year eventually set off an 11-day war with militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Israel had lifted restrictions and taken other steps to try to calm tension before Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday and Christian holy week, bringing thousands of pilgrims and other visitors to Jerusalem.

But the attacks and the military raids have caused another wave of unrest.

Earlier this week, Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza had called on Palestinians to camp out at Al Aqsa mosque at the weekend. Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to take over the site or partition it.

Israeli authorities say they are committed to maintaining the status quo. However, in recent years nationalist and religious Jews have visited the site in large numbers with police escorts.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, home to Al Aqsa and other major holy sites, in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally.

Palestinians want the eastern part of the city to be the capital of a future independent state, including the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel also captured during the war about 55 years ago.