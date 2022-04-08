UAE announces full support for Yemen's Presidential Council

The UAE has backed the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen.

President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi has handed all executive powers to the eight-member council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the move and said it would also support the bodies around the council.

It said it hoped the groups would be able to end the crisis in Yemen, achieve security and stability and help bring back development to the country.

It hoped a comprehensive political solution could be reached in a country to end seven years of civil war.

The UAE also welcomed the call by Saudi Arabia for the council to initiate negotiations with the Houthi rebels under the direction of the UN.