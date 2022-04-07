Yemen president transfers power to presidential council

Yemen president Abdrabu Mansur Hadi has dismissed Vice President Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar and delegated presidential powers to a new council, Yemen's information minister said on Thursday.

The new Presidential Leadership Council will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy, said Mr Hadi in a statement.

The body will carry out political, military and security duties for the Yemeni government during what it refers to as a "transitional period", reported Reuters.

The move, according to Mr Hadi's statement, was taken in line with a 2011 power transfer initiative devised by the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council following anti-government protests and political upheaval in the country.

"With this declaration a Presidential Leadership Council shall be established to complete the implementation of the tasks of the transitional period. I irreversibly delegate to the Presidential Leadership Council my full powers in accordance with the constitution and the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism," Mr Hadi said.

A seven-year conflict has divided Yemen between an internationally recognised government led by Mr Hadi and backed by Saudi Arabia, which is based in the southern city of Aden, and the Iran-aligned Houthi group in the capital Sanaa.

The leadership council, made up of a chair and seven deputy chairmen, will be led by Rashad Al Alimi, a security official who was interior minister during the former presidency of Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Mr Alimi, who had been an adviser to Mr Hadi, has the support of Saudi Arabia. He also has a close relationship with the major political grouping, the Islah party.

Deputy chairs include Aidarous Al Zubaidi, the leader of southern separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council.