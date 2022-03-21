Canada mosque tightens security after axe wielding attacker arrested

New security measures were in place at a mosque in Canada on Monday following the arrest of a 24 year-old man for attempting to attack worshippers, local authorities said.

He was confronted and restrained by the worshippers for carrying an axe and bear spray during Saturday morning prayers. One person knocked the axe from the attacker's hands and held him down until police arrived.

The attack happened in Dar Al Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Ontario and the man has been charged.

Police believe the attack was a “hate-motivated incident” and the accused was held for a bail hearing, appearing in court in Brampton.

"Before he could inflict harm on any worshippers, several congregants bravely were able to stop him in his tracks," Imam Ibrahim Hindy said, as he described the moment the attacker entered the site.

"Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimated," he said.

Peel Regional Police said the man walked into the Dar Al Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and allegedly "discharged bear spray towards people in the mosque while brandishing a hatchet″ just before 7 am.

Speaking on behalf of the mosque, Nadia Hasan of the National Council of Canadian Muslims said a group of about 20 men were praying when the man sprayed them.

“Some of the men turned around and they very bravely decided that they were not going to let him attack them,″ she said. ”They tackled him to the ground and apprehended him until the police showed up.″

Ms Hasan said the mosque was looking into offering grief counselling and other mental health support to help those impacted by the attack, while police continue their investigation.

Police say they’re considering “all possible motivations″ for the incident, and charges are pending.

Police said the congregants received minor injuries as a result of the bear spray.

“People are obviously quite shaken up and are recovering,″ Ms Hasan said. ”For the most part, folks are still processing what’s happened and are trying to kind of see how they can ensure that their communities remain secure.″

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack, calling it "incredibly disturbing” in a tweet. “I strongly condemn this violence, which has no place in Canada, and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today.

The attack on congregants at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre is incredibly disturbing. I strongly condemn this violence – which has no place in Canada – and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today. I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 19, 2022

"I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning.″

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, meanwhile, said, "There is NO place in our province for such evil and hateful acts. We must ensure those responsible are brought to justice.″

Canadian politician and leader of the National Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh said "Love, strength and solidarity to Muslims across Canada."

"As we hear about the chilling account of yet another Mosque and its congregants being subject to a violent attack — you are not alone," Mr Singh said on Twitter.

Police said the suspect arrested on Saturday was a 24-year-old man called Mohammad Moiz Omar.

Charges against him include "assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief to religious property."

In June in Ontario, a man driving a pick-up truck deliberately ran over a Canadian family of Pakistani origin, killing four people.

Police said it was a case of Islamophobia.