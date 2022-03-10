Sudanese troops march in Khartoum's twin city amid rumours of coup

Thousands of Sudanese troops have marched on the streets of Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman on Thursday, witnesses say, in a show of force that appears linked to rumours circulating in the capital of a coup attempt.
Videos posted online showed the troops marching in formation, clad in dark green fatigues. They were followed by soldiers riding in pickups fitted with machineguns.
A military spokesman contacted by The National said it was a “routine deployment”.
There were unconfirmed reports in Khartoum that the capital’s three air bases were placed on heightened alert.
Sudan’s military seized power in October last year, dismissing a civilian-led government and upending the country’s democratic transition that came after dictator Omar Al Bashir was ousted in 2019.
Sudan is notorious for military coups, with around a dozen taking place since independence in 1956.
The military has ruled Sudan for 50 of those 66 years.