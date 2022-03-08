Israeli soldiers demolish two homes in West Bank

Israeli soldiers blew up the homes of two people accused of fatally shooting an Israeli student in the settlement of Homesh, in December.

Soldiers used explosive charges to level the structures in the West Bank town of Silat Al Harithiya on Monday.

Clashes were reported overnight between Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters who tried to stop the demolitions and reportedly fired on the soldiers.

The Israeli army filmed the demolition, which showed soldiers drilling holes into the walls of one house to place explosive charges.

The UN has repeatedly condemned punitive house demolitions, with the Co-ordinator for Humanitarian Aid and Development Activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory saying they are not consistent with international law.

The Israeli army says the demolitions are meant to serve as a “deterrent” to attacks.

The residences of Mohammed Jaradat and Jit Jaradat in the West Bank were demolished on Monday, the military said.

The men are accused of shooting at a car driving near the outpost of Homesh, killing a Jewish seminary student and wounding two others.

During the demolition, the military said armed Palestinians fired at the troops, who fired back.

The military also said dozens of Palestinians threw rocks, fire bombs and grenades at the troops who responded with live fire and other means. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The demolitions came hours after a Palestinian, 19, stabbed two police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before he was shot and killed by police, the second such incident in as many days. One of the officers was lightly wounded.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war. It later annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Palestinians seek the West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.