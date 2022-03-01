Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid, health ministry says

Undercover forces exchange fire with Palestinian fighters exposed during pre-dawn raid, witnesses said

Israeli soldiers take positions during clashes with Palestinians following a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron on February 18. Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian fighter in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. EPA
The National
Mar 1, 2022

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian fighter in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Witnesses said undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinian fighters after they were exposed during the pre-dawn raid.

Palestine's Islamic Jihad movement claimed the gunman as a member.

READ MORE
Palestinian envoy wears 'end apartheid' mask as he calls out Israel during UN meeting

The Israeli army did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the overnight incident.

Two other men were critically wounded. One was shot in the head, the Palestinian health ministry said. It was not clear whether the men were involved in the fighting.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – territories where Palestinians seek statehood – in a 1967 Middle East war. International criticism of its treatment of Palestinians has been growing since the collapse of the last round of negotiations in 2014.

Earlier in February, in the West Bank, a Palestinian boy was shot dead by the Israeli military after it said three people were throwing firebombs at traffic. Soldiers also shot dead a Palestinian teenager.

That incident followed the killing of three Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Updated: March 1st 2022, 4:11 AM
IsraelPalestineWest BankMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Egypt announces discovery of five ancient water wells in North Sinai
An image that illustrates this article Tunisian singer's egg-freezing appeal on Instagram sparks debate
An image that illustrates this article Opec+ to meet as heightened geopolitical tensions risk energy supply disruption
An image that illustrates this article Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid, health ministry says