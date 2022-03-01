Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid, health ministry says

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian fighter in a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Witnesses said undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinian fighters after they were exposed during the pre-dawn raid.

Palestine's Islamic Jihad movement claimed the gunman as a member.

The Israeli army did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the overnight incident.

Two other men were critically wounded. One was shot in the head, the Palestinian health ministry said. It was not clear whether the men were involved in the fighting.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – territories where Palestinians seek statehood – in a 1967 Middle East war. International criticism of its treatment of Palestinians has been growing since the collapse of the last round of negotiations in 2014.

Earlier in February, in the West Bank, a Palestinian boy was shot dead by the Israeli military after it said three people were throwing firebombs at traffic. Soldiers also shot dead a Palestinian teenager.

That incident followed the killing of three Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Nablus.