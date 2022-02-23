Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli soldiers after allegedly throwing firebombs

A Palestinian boy was shot dead by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Mohammed Shehadeh, 14, was killed in Al Khader, a town near Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. It gave no further details.

The Israeli army said soldiers opened fire after spotting three people throwing firebombs at passing traffic. The troops were stationed in the area after seven firebombing attacks over the past month.

“The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects,” said the Israeli army. It revealed that Mohammed died despite being given first aid.

The Israeli military considers firebombing and stone-throwing to be life-threatening acts and justifies the use of live fire as a response. Human rights groups have accused the army of regularly using excessive force.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has established dozens of settlements where more than 500,000 settlers live.

Palestinians want the territory, as well as east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, to form part of their future state and view the settlements as a major obstacle to resolving the conflict.