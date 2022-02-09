Tunisian President Kais Saied faces pressure after freeze on judiciary

Tunisian President Kais Saied is under renewed pressure from foreign donors following remarks he might dissolve the country’s Supreme Judicial Council.

The country’s top court is supposed to maintain an independent judiciary free of political interference, but Mr Saied has accused it of being politically compromised and allowing cases to drag on for years with no outcome, including two linked to political assassinations in 2013.

On Monday, police closed off entry to the Supreme Judicial Council's main offices.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Tunisia's security forces clashed with hundreds of protesters calling for the ousting of President Kais Saied in downtown Tunis. Erin Clare Brown / The National

The head of the council, Youssef Bouzakher, told Reuters its members were defying Mr Saied's push to close it and were discussing via email their next steps.

Mr Saied said any move against the Supreme Judicial Council would be temporary, but many are unconvinced.

"I assure everyone in Tunisia and abroad that I will not interfere in the judiciary. I will not interfere in any case or any appointment. I do not want to control all power," Mr Saied said on Monday.

Ambassadors to Tunisia from the G7 group of democracies said "a transparent, independent and efficient judiciary and the separation of powers are essential for a functioning democracy that serves its people".

Read more Tunisian president says he will not interfere in judiciary

Foreign Minister Othman Jarandi received on Tuesday ambassadors of the G7 group and the representative of the Commission on Human Rights and informed them of the president's decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, and wider aims to reform the judiciary.

"The president's decision does not aim in any way to put a hand on the judiciary", he said.

Tunisia faces a crisis in public finances, with Tunisians already complaining of food shortages and the central bank governor predicting an economic collapse like in Venezuela or Lebanon.

While Tunisia has started talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package, donors have urged Mr Saied to adopt an inclusive approach to reforms.

The president has promised to uphold rights and freedoms Tunisians won in the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring and brought democracy, but his latest move has increased concern for the continued rule of law.

In July he suspended parliament and dismissed the prime minister, later saying he could rule by decree while he prepares a new constitution that he says will be put to a referendum this summer.

However, rights groups fear he is growing increasingly authoritarian and his latest move to bring the judiciary under his control would mean he had absolute power over all branches of state.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, also urged Mr Saied to restore the council, warning its dissolution "would seriously undermine the rule of law".

Rights group Amnesty International said the move posed "a grave threat to fair trial rights in Tunisia".

Tunisia's association of judges said it would suspend all work in courts on Wednesday and Thursday, and judges would hold a protest against Mr Saied's decision on Thursday.