Tunisia police lock doors of dissolved Supreme Judicial Council

Tunisian police locked the doors of the Supreme Judicial Council and stopped staff from entering the building, the council’s head confirmed on Monday, after President Kais Saied said he would dissolve the body that oversees his country's judicial independence.

Mr Saied's surprise announcement, which came after midnight on Saturday, further consolidates power around him after he took sole control of the country last July.

During a surprise visit to Tunisia’s Interior Ministry on Saturday night, Mr Saied accused some judges and magistrates of “corruption … nepotism … and stalling proceedings in several cases, including those of political assassinations”.

“The Superior Council of the Judiciary can from now on consider itself a thing of the past,” the president said, adding that a decree to set up a provisional council will be issued soon.

His decision caps months of criticism of the judiciary, which he has previously accused of conspiring against the country by delaying rulings in corruption and terrorism cases, including those of two political assassinations in 2013.

He has repeatedly said he will not allow judges to act as if they are a state, instead of being a function of the state.