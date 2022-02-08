US and Saudi Arabia hold talks to tackle Houthi atrocities in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has held talks with a senior US official on responding to rights abuse by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Prince Faisal met Yael Lempert, the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday night.

“The two sides discussed ways to end Houthi violations against the Yemeni people which disrupt the political solution and development in Yemen,” the kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

#Riyadh | Foreign Minister H.H Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives the Assistant of the #US Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs. pic.twitter.com/w9LaFxc68V — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 7, 2022

The talks focused on ways to strengthen ties between America and Saudi Arabia, and to enhance security and stability in the Middle East, its statement said.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington, and Martina Strong, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Riyadh, also attended the meeting.

The US State Department said Ms Lempert met Prince Faisal and “reaffirmed support for Saudi defence of its territory”.

“They discussed efforts to advance a political resolution to the conflict in Yemen and the importance of civilian protection, as well as regional issues,” it said.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition against the Houthis at the request of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

It intervened in 2015 to recapture the capital, Sanaa, after a Houthi coup sparked a war that led to what the UN has said is the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

In the past two years, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have become more frequent.

During her visit to the kingdom, Ms Lempert also met the GCC Secretary General, Nayef Al Hajraf.

The officials “discussed security co-operation and efforts to build a more peaceful, stable, prosperous future for all countries in the Gulf region,” the State Department said.

Mr Al Hajraf praised the coalition for its efforts to restore political developments in Yemen and for providing humanitarian assistance.