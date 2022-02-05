Yemeni forces lay siege to rebel-occupied city in Hajjah province

Yemeni troops from the army’s Fifth Military Region retook a base in Hajjah province from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Friday, a military source said.

The army, backed by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s government, launched a military operation against the rebels in Hajjah early on Friday, an officer of the Fifth Military Region told The National, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Units from the Fifth Military Region attacked the Houthi rebels in Haradh city and recaptured Al Mehsam military base east of the city," the officer said.

"The troops cut off all the Houthi supply routes and imposed a strict siege around the rebels in Haradh from all directions."

Hajjah lies about 120 kilometres north-west of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which the rebels seized in 2014. Pro-government forces backed by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition captured the Red Sea port of Midi in April 2018, but the rebels still control about 80 per cent of the province. The coalition said the Iran-backed rebels were using the port to smuggle in weapons and missile components.

In a video circulated on Twitter, Gen Yahya Salah, commander of the Fifth Military Region, called on the Houthis in Haradh to surrender.

"All your supply lines are cut and you are besieged from all directions; you don't have any chance to flee," he said.

"Surrender to your brothers in the Yemeni army and we will treat you well."

The source said a team of deminers from the Saudi-led Arab Coalition started clearing the areas of landmines and IEDs planted by the rebels.

Coalition aircraft launched 16 air strikes at rebel targets in Hajjah and Marib province over 24 hours, Saudi Arabia’s official SPA news agency reported on Friday.

"The strikes destroyed nine Houthi vehicles and caused losses in Houthi personnel," SPA said.

Marib is the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, which the rebels have been trying to capture since early last year.