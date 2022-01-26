Jordan to supply Lebanon with electricity through Syrian territory

Jordanian energy minister says flows will start as soon as possible

Sunniva Rose
Beirut
Jan 26, 2022

The energy ministers of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria have signed a deal to supply Lebanon with electricity.

However, they have yet to give a timetable as to when the supplies, which could help to ease severe energy shortages in Lebanon, will start.

Lebanon needs more than foreign friends to save itself

The deal also marks a major change in the region's policy towards Syria. The regime of Bashar Al Assad has been largely ostracised in the Middle East since its brutal clamp down in 2011 on protests against five decades of Assad family rule.

“We hope to start in the fastest time possible,” Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Al Kharabsheh told reporters at the signing in Beirut on Wednesday.

Mr Al Kharabsheh said last week that the deal would stipulate the supply of 250 megawatts of electricity generated in Jordan, which will be transmitted through Syrian areas controlled by the Assad government.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 9:25 AM
LebanonSyriaJordanMENA
