Jordan to sign electricity deal with Lebanon next week, minister says

Jordan will sign a deal next week to supply Lebanon with 250 megawatts of electricity to help ease dire power shortages, the Jordanian energy minister said on Wednesday.

Saleh Kharabsheh told Jordanian state media on Wednesday that the deal, to be signed with Lebanon and Syria, will entail supplying Lebanon with 150 megawatts of power between the hours of midnight and 6am and then 250 megawatts for the remaining 18 hours.

Mr Kharabsheh did not say when power would start to flow. Engineers have raised questions over the deal, which is supported by the United States, as there is doubt that the power network is up to the job after years of underinvestment and an over 10-year civil war in Syria.

Diplomats in Amman do not expect electricity to flow before April, as long as repairs are carried out on the Syrian side between Lebanon and Jordan.

The transfer is part of a regional deal negotiated with the US and financed by a World Bank loan which could reach up to $600m and was approved in Amman in late October.

Lebanon's crumbling state-owned electricity company produces no more than four hours of power per day. The country has suffered hours-long complete blackouts in the past months.

Electricity is expected to be transferred from Jordan towards the Syrian border area of Deraa then through Damascus and arrive in Lebanon at Ksara's substation, energy analysts previously told The National.

Lebanon's Energy Minister Walid Fayad said in October that the rehabilitation of the network on the Syrian side of the border would take roughly three months.

Lebanon also expects to receive gas from Egypt which will transit through Syria. The deal has proved controversial in Lebanon with recent Israeli media reports claiming that Israel could also be involved in the gas deal. Both US and Lebanese officials have denied the claims.

Egypt has committed to selling a minimum quantity of gas to Lebanon equivalent to 650 million cubic metres per year to provide 450 megawatts of electricity.

US officials have indicated that none of the countries involved will be exposed to US sanctions against Syria which target companies and people who work with Damascus.

Jordan started a policy of re-building ties with Syria's President Bashar Al Assad last year and has been citing potential economic benefits to the kingdom as a main reason behind the normalisation.

The Syrian government will keep a small portion of the gas sent by Egypt as in-kind payment for transit services to avoid cash transfers that could trigger the US sanctions, according to Lebanon's Energy Ministry.