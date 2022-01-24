Sudanese forces arrest pro-democracy activists before latest rallies

Security forces in Sudan arrested three prominent members of a powerful pro-democracy movement and a leading women’s rights activist before more street rallies demanding civilian rule were held on Monday.

The arrests were the latest in a crackdown on protests against the military coup three months ago that upended Sudan’s democratic transition after the 2019 ousting of dictator Omar Al Bashir.

The Resistance Committees, a grass-roots pro-democracy movement that has mobilised millions of protesters since the military takeover, said three senior members were detained on Sunday night.

The arrests were confirmed to The National on Monday by a leading member of the committees, Montasar Osman.

The movement claimed that the three were beaten and verbally abused by the security men who detained them.

Protesters use bricks to block a street in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on January 20, 2022. AFP

“We are your prisoners, but we will sing while we are jailed while you shiver with fear at your palace,” said a statement by the movement, in a jibe at army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

The military-led government does not generally publicise arrests and Mr Osman did not have a figure for the total number of Resistance Committees members in detention.

Monday’s rallies were scheduled to converge on the Republican Palace in central Khartoum, a move believed likely to draw a violent response from security forces seeking to prevent demonstrators from setting up a sit-in camp outside the 19th-century building on the banks of the Nile.

At least 70 protesters have been killed and more than 2,000 injured since October. The use of deadly force by the security forces has drawn strong condemnation from western powers.

Gen Al Burhan has repeatedly promised to investigate the killings, but he has not said who will conduct the investigation or when the findings will be publicised.

A high-profile investigation into the killing of about 100 protesters in June 2019 as security forces broke up a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum has yet to announce its findings.

Armed men detained prominent women's rights campaigner Amira Osman in a night-time raid on her home in Khartoum, her family said on Sunday.

Her sister Amani Osman said she was taken away by about 15 masked men who stormed her house in Al Riyadh neighbourhood late on Saturday night.

“We don't know where she is or the security agency that took her. We are worried about the nature of her arrest and her critical health condition,” she said.

She said her sister had been partially paralysed in an accident some years ago.

The UN mission in Sudan said on Twitter it was outraged by the arrest, citing a “pattern of violence against women's rights activists” that risked reducing their participation in politics.

Ms Osman campaigned for women's rights under the rule of Al Bashir. She was arrested in 2013 for refusing to wear a headscarf and was fined in 2002 for wearing trousers.

Women played a prominent role in the four months of protests that forced the military to topple Al Bashir. They were also heavily represented in the demonstrations against the October coup.

The UN and local activists said at least eight women were raped or sexually assaulted by members of the security forces during a rally in Khartoum last month.

Gen Al Burhan promised a probe into the sexual attacks, but nothing more has been heard on the subject.

Scores of women were also sexually abused when security forces broke up the sit-in protest in 2019. Activists say the assaults are meant to discourage women from participating in the protests.

With additional reporting by Reuters