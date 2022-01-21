Sudan's Al Bashir in hospital after contracting Covid-19

Sudan’s former dictator Omar Al Bashir was admitted to a military hospital on Thursday after he contracted Covid-19 while in prison, his lawyer said.

The lawyer, Hashem Al Gaaly, told The National that Al Bashir, 78, had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and that his condition required hospital treatment.

Mr Al Gaaly said Al Bashir’s life was not in danger but admission to hospital was necessary to run tests and ensure that his condition did not deteriorate.

Al Bashir’s 29-year rule ended in April 2019 when he was removed from power by his generals following a four-month popular uprising. He has been in detention since.

He was convicted on corruption charges in December 2019 and sentenced to two years in a correctional facility. He is now on trial for his June 30, 1989, military coup that toppled a democratically elected government and for ordering the use of deadly force against protesters in 2018 and 2019.