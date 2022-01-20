Office of Iraqi parliament's deputy speaker comes under grenade attack

Gunmen on Wednesday threw a hand grenade at the office of Iraq's parliament deputy speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, in the northern city of Kirkuk, a security official said.

The Iraqi News Agency said damage to the building was minimal and no casualties were reported.

Mr Abdullah, who is affiliated with the powerful Kurdistan Democratic Party, described the attack as a "terrorist and cowardly act".

Read more Iraq repatriates thousands more citizens from Belarus

He said the attack was a "desperate attempt to disturb stability and security in the city".

Over the past few days, Baghdad witnessed attacks against the offices of politicians, civilians, and security personnel, using firearms, explosive devices and hand grenades.

On Saturday a hand grenade was tossed into the office of Sunni politician Abdul-Karim Abtan Al Jubouri in Baghdad’s south-west neighbourhood of Sayyidiyah.

And two people were hurt as two explosions rocked Baghdad late on Sunday, when the bombs simultaneously detonated at two branches of privately-owned banks in Baghdad’s Karrada neighbourhood.