Iraqi President Barham Salih sets January 9 date for new parliament to convene

New legislators will elect speaker and president before starting process of forming new government

The National
Dec 30, 2021

Iraq's newly elected Parliament will convene on January 9, according to a decree from President Barham Salih on Thursday, in the first step towards appointing a government.

MPs will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later choose a president who will ask a nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government and serve as prime minister.

On Monday, Iraq’s highest court rejected a challenge to the results of the October 10 parliamentary elections filed by Iran-backed factions.

The appeal submitted by Hadi Al Ameri, head of the pro-Iran Fatah coalition, alleged fraud in the election process.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the final results announced by the Independent High Electoral Commission on November 30 following recounts in several constituencies.

A bloc led the populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr was the biggest winner in the vote with 73 out of Parliament’s 329 seats. The Fatah coalition's share fell to 17 from 48 in the last election.

Updated: December 30th 2021, 11:34 AM
