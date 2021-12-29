Israel bombs Gaza after defence contractor shot at border

Israel bombed Gaza on Wednesday for the first time in months, after a defence contractor was shot at the border from within the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli military said tanks fired on “military posts” in northern Gaza held by Hamas, the militant group that rules the Palestinian territory.

The contractor was working on the border when he was shot in the leg and lightly wounded, Israel’s Defence Ministry said.

Palestinian media reported that three farmers were wounded in the retaliatory strikes. The enclave’s health ministry said three people had been admitted to hospital, but gave no further details.

The tank fire is the first time Israel has bombed Gaza since mid-September. Israel at that time launched air strikes on Gaza after rockets were fired from the territory.

Separately, at least three Palestinians and one Israeli sniper were killed in earlier protests held by Gazans at the border.

Despite the sporadic violence, a ceasefire since the 11-day Gaza war in May has held.

More than 260 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed during the conflict in May, the UN reported.

Israel and Gaza militants have fought four wars since 2008, with no substantial peace talks in more than a decade.