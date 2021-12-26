First Omicron case detected in Gaza amid 'difficult days' warning

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Sunday said it identified the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.

The carrier is a resident of Gaza who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair said.

Mr Dhair said the variant, which was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong last month, was now spreading among the Gazan population.

The discovery poses a new challenge to the enclave's under-developed healthcare system.

"We are ahead of difficult days. It is expected that the Omicron variant will spread fast," he said.

Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 Covid-19 infections and 1,691 deaths.

Mr Dhair said about 40 per cent of Gazans had received vaccine shots and urged the rest to get inoculated.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, three cases of Omicron variant had been detected on December 16 and the number had since risen to 23 among the 3.1 million population, Palestinian health authorities said.