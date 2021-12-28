Palestinian President Abbas travels to Israel to meet defence minister

First trip for talks with officials since 2010

Rosie Scammell
Dec 28, 2021

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made a rare visit to Israel on Tuesday for talks with Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

The two discussed security and civilian matters, the Defence Ministry said, with Mr Gantz pledging to “continue advancing confidence-building measures”.

“Minister Gantz emphasised the parties’ shared interest in deepening security co-ordination, maintaining regional stability and preventing terror and violence,” the ministry said.

Mr Abbas in August hosted Mr Gantz in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

A senior Palestinian official said the latest discussions dealt with increased tension in the territory, related to Israeli settlers, as well as economic and humanitarian affairs.

Hussein Al Sheikh, the Palestinian Authority's head of civil affairs, said the meeting also addressed "the importance of creating a political horizon".

Tuesday’s talks were the first time since 2010 that Mr Abbas has travelled to Israel for a meeting with officials, Israeli media reported.

He made a later trip to attend the 2016 funeral of former Israeli leader Shimon Peres.

Egyptian, Jordanian and Palestinian ministers meet in Cairo to discuss Middle East peace
Dubai's Reel Palestine Film Festival announces dates for 2022

Mr Abbas, 86, has held power since 2005 and this year indefinitely postponed Palestinian elections.

The Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule in the West Bank and co-operates regularly with Israel on security and civilian matters.

Last year Mr Abbas halted such co-operation for six months, over Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank that it has occupied since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The proposal has since been scrapped and a new Israeli administration came into office in June.

Mr Gantz, a former military chief, was appointed Defence Minister last year and held on to the post after elections.

Israel’s government is a broad coalition that includes an Arab party for the first time, although right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

The administration is not expected to advance Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, which stalled more than a decade ago.

Updated: December 28th 2021, 11:35 PM
IsraelPalestineMahmoud AbbasBenny Gantz
