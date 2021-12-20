Israeli PM says children must be vaccinated as Omicron 'fifth wave has begun'

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Israeli parents are being called upon to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as the Omicron variant shows signs of spreading and the authorities prepare to expand a travel ban to include the US.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the number of cases of the new variant remains relatively low – in part thanks to earlier moves to ban most foreigners from entering Israel. But he said it was just a matter of time before the numbers begin to rise.

“The fifth wave has begun,” he said.

Read More Jerusalem's abandoned airport may be transformed into an Israeli settlement

Mr Bennett said it was especially important for parents to get their children vaccinated. Last month, Israel began offering vaccines to younger children between the ages of 5 and 12, but the authorities say the vaccination rate in that age group remains disappointingly low.

“The children’s vaccine is safe, and it is the responsibility of the parents,” Mr Bennett said. “A parent who has been vaccinated three times also needs to protect his children. Don’t leave your children exposed and vulnerable to the coming Omicron,” he said.

Predicting a surge in cases in the coming weeks, he said the government is working on new safety recommendations. In the meantime, he urged people to socially distance, wear masks and to work from home whenever possible. Before taking office in June, Mr Bennett strongly criticised his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, for imposing painful lockdowns that hit the economy hard.

Israel introduced a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year, and more than 4.1 million of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The country’s health ministry has reported at least 134 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant since its emergence in late November. The Haaretz news site on Sunday said 17 travellers with the coronavirus arrived on a single flight from Miami, most of them with the Omicron variant.

Israel largely closed its international borders last month after the emergence of Omicron. Foreign citizens are not allowed to enter, and all Israelis arriving from overseas are required to quarantine – including those who are vaccinated.

Israel has also declared dozens of countries with high coronavirus rates to be “red,” banning Israelis from travelling there. Health officials on Sunday recommended adding to the US and Canada to that list, with the decision expected to go into effect on Wednesday.

Israel has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.