Sudan's pro-democracy rallies to mark anniversary of anti-Al Bashir uprising

Sudan will mark the third anniversary of its uprising against Omar Al Bashir on Sunday, with hundreds of thousands expected to take part in mass rallies to denounce October's military takeover.

Behind the rallies are the Forces for Freedom and Change, the Sudanese Professionals' Association and the Resistance Committees that engineered four months of street protests and eventually forced the military to remove Al Bashir in April 2019.

A Sudanese protestor throws back a teargas canister at the security forces near the presidential palace in Khartoum last week. Photo: EPA

The rallies are a continuation of the street protests triggered by the October takeover that left at least 44 protesters dead, hundreds injured and plunged the country into a political crisis that, according to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, endangers Sudan’s unity and stability.

The authorities have closed all except two of the Nile bridges connecting the Sudanese capital’s three districts – Khartoum, Umm Dourman and Bahri.

Protesters from areas north of Khartoum arrived in the capital on Saturday to take part in Sunday’s rallies. They are expected to march on the Nile-side presidential palace in the heart of Khartoum.

Security forces had in the past used tear gas to disperse protesters approaching the palace.

“I urge the security forces to respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the UN envoy in Sudan, Volker Perthes, tweeted on Saturday night.

Sudan's top general, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. Photo: AFP

The October 25 takeover, led by army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, derailed Sudan's democratic transition and ended a partnership with the civilian pro-democracy movement behind Al Bashir’s removal. Mr Hamdok was placed under house arrest and his civilian-led government was dismissed.

Gen Al Burhan also declared an indefinite, nationwide state of emergency and said the military would be the chief and only guardian of the democratic transition.

A November 21 agreement to release Mr Hamdok from house arrest and reinstate him has failed to resolve the crisis.

It changed the prime minister from a symbol of the nation’s hopes and aspirations to a man who betrayed the December Revolution and became beholden to the generals.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Photo: Reuters

"Today, we face a major setback to the path of our revolution that threatens the country’s security, unity and stability; and could be the beginning of a slide into an abyss that will leave us with neither a nation nor a revolution," Mr Hamdok said on the eve of the anniversary.

He also called for a new political agreement to serve as a blueprint for the remainder of the transitional period before elections promised for 2023.

"I want on this occasion to renew my invitation to all revolutionary forces and all those who believe in a civilian democratic transition to agree to a political covenant that addresses the deficits of the past and achieves the remainder of the revolution’s goals," he said.

He repeated his assertions that he agreed to the November 21 deal to stop the bloodshed, protect the progress made over the past two years and stop Sudan from returning to the international isolation it suffered under Al Bashir’s 29-year rule.

Gen Al Burhan also issued a statement marking the anniversary in which he repeated pledges to shepherd the nation through its transition to democratic rule.

Pro-democracy activists hold the military and an allied militia responsible for the killing of protesters since the coup.

They also accuse them of killing more than 100 protesters in June 2019, when security forces broke up a sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in central Khartoum.

Gen Al Burhan has repeatedly said that the military was investigating the post-October killings, but details like who is probing the violence or when the findings will be released are unknown.

Sudan’s political crisis is playing out against a backdrop of economic problems and a worsening security situation in the western region of Darfur, where ethnic tensions remain unresolved more than a decade after war there ended.

The takeover has sparked strong international condemnation and the suspension of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of foreign aid needed to help Sudan overhaul its battered economy. The African Union has also suspended Sudan’s membership.

On Thursday, the US, the UK, the UAE and Saudi Arabia said they were “encouraged” by the November 21 deal as "a first step” to resolving Sudan’s political crisis and putting the country’s transition back on track.

The nations also urged the Sudanese authorities to lift the state of emergency declared by Gen Al Burhan, stressing "the importance of the early publication of a credible road map towards elections in late 2023 or early 2024".